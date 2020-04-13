Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Telenav worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telenav by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

TNAV opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.20. Telenav Inc has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

