Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 17.80% of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDAT opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $63.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

