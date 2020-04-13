Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Enviva Partners worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of EVA opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

