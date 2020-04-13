Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Joint worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Joint by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $193,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Insiders acquired 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JYNT stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.