Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

