Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 144,006 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of New Media Investment Group worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

