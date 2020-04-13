Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 200,389 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of United Natural Foods worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.