Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,251 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $4,129,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

