Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 350,581 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 152,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 133,809 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

