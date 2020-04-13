Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 395,519 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Precision Drilling worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PDS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

PDS opened at $0.35 on Monday. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

