Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 476,804 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pretium Resources worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after buying an additional 317,357 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 218,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE:PVG opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

