Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 62,259 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cardlytics worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 270,638 shares valued at $21,698,030. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

