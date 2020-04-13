Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 664,411 Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,411 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Sundial Growers worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 645.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 383,776 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 216.67% and a negative net margin of 385.19%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

