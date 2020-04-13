Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Neutral

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.