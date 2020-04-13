Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Buy

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $96.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 862,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,016,000 after buying an additional 830,154 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 383,166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.