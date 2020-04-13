Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,335. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

