Golem Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Golem has a total market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Iquant, DragonEX and Vebitcoin. In the last week, Golem has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, WazirX, GOPAX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bithumb, Koinex, YoBit, BitBay, Cryptopia, Iquant, Gate.io, Liqui, OOOBTC, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Coinbe, Tidex, BigONE, Tux Exchange, Binance, BitMart, Cobinhood, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

