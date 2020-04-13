Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32.

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.39 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

