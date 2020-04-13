Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.32-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

