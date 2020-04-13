Gores Holdings IV’s (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 20th

Gores Holdings IV’s (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 20th. Gores Holdings IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Gores Holdings IV stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Gores Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

About Gores Holdings IV

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.