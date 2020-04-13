Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Gorman-Rupp worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 112.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

GRC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.88. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

