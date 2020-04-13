Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPMT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

