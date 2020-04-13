Graphcoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00340876 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00420102 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016427 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

