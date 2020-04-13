Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.