Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.19–1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.15.

Shares of GLRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. 42,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,901. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

GLRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

