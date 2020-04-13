GreenMed Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

