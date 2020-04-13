Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

GPI stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 18,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.15. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

