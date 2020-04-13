GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GRUB stock traded down $5.44 on Monday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,414 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrubHub stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612,970 shares during the period. GrubHub comprises 16.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 13.47% of GrubHub worth $960,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

