GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) & ANZ (NYSE:ANZBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. ANZ pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANZ and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $31.91 billion 0.95 $4.19 billion $1.98 5.30 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $8.44 billion 0.62 $910.35 million $0.82 5.74

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ANZ and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 2 1 0 2.33 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.29% 11.65% 1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S beats ANZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

