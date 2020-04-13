Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 263,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 855,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 189,220 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $122.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

