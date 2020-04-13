Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

