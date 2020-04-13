Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.