Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 681,940 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 592,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

