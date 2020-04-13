Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Assurant worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $112.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.