Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.22 Million Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.