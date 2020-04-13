Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

VTR stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.