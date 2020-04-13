Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 588,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $145.73 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.37.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,657 shares of company stock worth $89,660,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

