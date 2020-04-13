Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $50.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

