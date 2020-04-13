Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.21 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,371 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

