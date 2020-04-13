Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.80 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $12.01 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.