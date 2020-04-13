Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in General Mills by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 373,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $4,674,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

