Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

