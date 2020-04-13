Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 88,226 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

