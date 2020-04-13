Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,855.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,420.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,481.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,850.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

