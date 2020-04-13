Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $166.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

