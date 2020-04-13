Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

