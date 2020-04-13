Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

