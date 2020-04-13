Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

