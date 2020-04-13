Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAL opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

