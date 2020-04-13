Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Hanger worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

